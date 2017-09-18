Accra Food Festival set for September 23, 24

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: enewsgh.com

2017-09-18

AccraPremium in partnership with Greenmile Resources, Polytank, Starr FM, GH One, & Teledata ICT present the 4th Annual Accra Food Festival on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th September 2017 at Independence Square from 11-7PM on both days.

The Accra Food Festival celebrates the diversity of international cuisines and cultures present in Ghana. Restaurants, hotels and brands associated to the food and drink sectors will showcase their specialties with the public. With your admission, attendees can sample from the various tasting tents and also buy small portions of the food & drink offerings.

There are fun filled days for the entire family of all ages. There will be fine dining offerings as well as burgers & grills. Taste the best water, fresh juices, beer, wine & spirits. There will be healthy fresh food options, desserts, cooking demonstrations and special children’s arts & crafts workshops. Car lovers will have the opportunity to see some of the finest new models of automobiles on the market.

