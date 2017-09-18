4th August celebration needless – Inusah Fuseini

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Ranking Member on the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Inusah Fuseini, has described as “over ambitious” moves by President Nana Akufo-Addo, who has proposed legislation to Parliament to designate 4th August as Founders Day, and 21st September as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

If passed by Parliament, both days will be observed as public holidays, a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said.

The statement said in the meantime, the President has issued an Executive Instrument to commemorate this year’s celebration of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day as a public holiday.

However, this has not gone down well with a section of the Minority, as well as Nkrumahists across the country.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central holds the view that some denominations of Ghana’s currency have the images of the Big Six, considered to be part of the Founders, hence the designation of a day for their celebration is pointless.

He said on Monday, 18th August that: “President Kufour knew he would not succeed so he printed notes [depicting the Founders] but the way Parliament is constituted currently, they [Majority] will succeed.”