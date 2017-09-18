2017 WAFU Cup: Nigeria coach attributes poor performance to unpreparedness

The team could be eliminated from the competition should they fail to beat Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505732432_710_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Super Eagles head coach Salisu Yusuf has ascribed his side’s poor outings in the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations tournament inadequate preparations.

Nigeria commenced the competition on a fine note by dispatching Sierra Leone 3-0 in the preliminary round.

But the Eagles have failed to follow up that scintillating performance after playing draw games against Mali and Guinea in Group A, which has endangered their advancement into the next round of the tournament.

The team could be eliminated from the competition should they fail to beat bitterest rivals Ghana in the last match of the group at the Ndoum Stadium.

And coach Yusuf says their underwhelming performances in the competition is as a result of poor preparations.

“We never camp nor train together prior to the tournament because of how congested the program line-up was, so the adequate preparation has really affected the team,” Yusuf told reporters.

“But the players have shown great character to be able to play up to this level and they are doing well.”

