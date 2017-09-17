Yung Muse and Keche collaborates on new single, ‘Bantam Weight’

Music of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: George Mensah Britton

2017-09-17

American based Liberian artiste and SNG record signee Yung Muse collaborate with Keche on his new single “Bantam Weight ” everyone seems to be jumping on the use of Ghanaian jargons lately.

We’ve had musicians from neighbouring countries talk about waakye, ohemaa, Nana etc in their songs. Yung Muse seems to be the latest to jump onboard with his new single “Bantam weight”s featuring Keche.

As the title suggests the song talks about beauty and endowment of African women. Keche who are also very popular in Liberia and other African countries per the usual did not disappoint on the song by adding some more Ghanaian flavour and feel to it.

Video shot in Lagos Nigeria and directed by ruff-ikonz, Bantam Weight is one of those videos that has West Africa well represented with some cool beach shots.

Audio was produced by Ghanaian sound producer Drumnation.

SNG – Sounds of New Age is a Record label based in America.

