Weed smoking not a part of me – Sister Deborah

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-16

Ghanaian model and television presenter Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, popularly known as Sister Deborah, says weed smoking is something she does not engage in.

According to her, she does not even smoke anything, let alone weed or marijuana.

he outspoken musician engaged in a Q&A session with her loyal fans on her Instagram page, permitting them to ask her anything they had doubts about.

With minutes, fans flooded her page with numerous questions of interest, which she equally answered.

One fan in particular posed a question to her as to whether she smokes, however, her response was an emphatic no. She replied, saying: “I don’t smoke anything.”

Sister Deborah and AMG rapper Medikal have been dating for sometime now, with the pair seen together at many shows already this year.

However, she was not forthcoming when another fan asked her about when they were getting married, insisting “I think this question is for him first before me”.

Sister Deborah is also sister of Ghanaian musician Wanluv Kobolor.