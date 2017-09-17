We can never be united as gospel musicians – Patience Nyarko

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Gospel musician, Rose Agyei after stating on authority that gospel musicians are not united has had a colleague gospel songstress, Patience Nyarko to confirm to Flex newspaper what she (Rose Adjei) said.

Interestingly, some of the gospel fans or followers having heard what Rose Adjei had uttered have disagreed with her in one way or the other. But surprisingly, another person who is not just a gospel lover but an industry person, and a gospel musician as at that, thinks there is no way gospel musicians will ever unite as far she is concerned. She made this statement recounting her presence in the gospel industry and the experiences she has accumulated over the years with her gospel peers.

Patience Nyarko confirmed to Flex Newspaper that there is always some sort of competition among gospel musicians when they release songs or albums. Gospel musicians who are supposedly noted for preaching Christ to the masses through their songs possess different attitudes all together when they feel another singer does better than them.

According to her, they are all doing what they can to survive in the industry, knowing very well what is happening in the industry. She further stressed that this problem has existed for years now and that it will be very difficult for them to come together or unite as it should be.

She believes every musician is unique in his/her own way and has different traits as a person hence her delivery. She made the point that, if that isn’t understood by all gospel musicians, then there would always be tension amongst them especially when they release songs or albums.

The ‘wafomnkwa’ hit maker believes all this will stop when one doesn’t envy the other person and when they learn to appreciate talents.