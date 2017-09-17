Watch striker Kwesi Appiah’s goal in Wimbledon 0-1 win over Blackburn Rovers

Sports News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah scored the only goal of the game to give his side a vital 1-0 win away at Blackburn Rovers in the English League One.

The running Appiah picked on the Blackburn defence from the flanks, pushed them deeper, weaved his way through the center backs and launched a bullet in to hand his side the only goal of the game.

The goal becomes his second this season as he aspires to push the struggling side up on the table from their 16th spot.

Below is the video of the goal: