Watch King Ayisoba’s hilarious performance in South Korea

Legendary Ghanaian traditional artiste, King Ayisoba has yet again proven why he is considered as the most potent traditional artiste ever to be produced in Ghana.

After playing thirty shows in eight European countries this year, 2007 overall winner at the MTN Ghana Music awards put up a world-class performance at the just ended 2017 ACC World Music festival in South Korea with his Kologo Band.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Razzonline.com, King Ayisoba expressed his elation in making Ghana proud:

“It’s very sad when I see people who don’t understand our language and style appreciate my performance and music…Performing in South Korea is one of my greatest performances…Look at the way they were happily dancing … This should tell us as Ghanaians that, portraying our culture in our music is the best”, King Ayisoba told Razzonline.com with much passion.

The show which took place on in Gwangju(South Korea) also witnessed performances from some top acts from European and the host country South Korea with King Ayisoba being the only artiste from Ghana.

Ironically, this is not the first time the ‘I Want to see you my father’ hitmaker has performed with his Kologo band in an Asian country as he has already performed to a crowd of over five thousand music enthusiasts in China just a year ago.

Kindly Watch King Ayisoba perform in South Korea below