WAFU Cup: Senegal devour Benin, Ivory Coast on brink of group stage exit

2017-09-17

Day eight of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations saw Senegal’s Teranga Lions roar into action after scoring four goals in their Group B win over Benin at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 17.

After suffering a 2-1 loss to Niger in their first Group B game, Senegal bounced back in convincing fashion with goals from Moussa Djitte, Mohamed Kane, Ablaye Diene and Amadou Dia Ndiaye giving them their first three points of the competition.

The earlier Group B game on Sunday did not produce as much excitement with a dreary goalless draw between Cote d’Ivoire and Niger – with both teams extremely poor in the final third.

The results on day eight see Niger topping Group B with four points, followed by Senegal and Benin on three points each while Ivory Coast are last with one point.

Group B are next in action on Tuesday, September 19 when Niger face Benin at the Ndoum Stadium while Senegal are up against Cote d’Ivoire at the Cape Coast Sports stadium – both games kick-off at 18h00 (GMT).

All is up for grabs in Group B with every team still able to qualify for the semifinals of the competition.

Day nine of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations will see Group A’s final games taking place on Monday, September 18 with Guinea facing Mali at the Ndoum Stadium while Ghana will take on Nigeria at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium – both games kick-off at 18h00 (GMT)

Ghana have already qualified for the semifinals of the competition while the rest of Group A will battle it out to join them.