Tracy Sarkcess slays in front of the camera with her stunning looks

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-17

Tracy Sarkcess <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505630143_713_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Tracy Sarkcess, girlfriend of Ghana’s fastest and most decorated rapper Sarkordie has been solidly behind her boyfriend and father of her daughter, Titi.

The ever-beautiful partner of the “Highest” Album creator has shown matchless support to her boyfriend and consciously stuck to him even during days the rapper was considered an ‘underground act’.

YEN.com.gh brings you a few times that the mother of Titi stunned the cameras with her amazing looks and high sense of fashion.

She was at the autograph session of the just-released “Highest” Album of her boyfriend, Sarkordie. She was spotted by cameras having a thrill time with some fans of Sarkordie as they took pictures together at the West Hills Mall on Sunday September 10.