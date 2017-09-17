Tense moments as GMB 2017 readies for first eviction

One of them is expected to go out after Sunday night’s show <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505659349_332_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The 11th edition of Ghana’s foremost beauty reality show, Ghana’s Most Beautiful, is heating up as eviction begins from Sunday night. After three weeks of stage performances, the ‘women are being separated from the girls’.

One of them is expected to go out after Sunday night’s show, a thought that is sending the shivers down the spine of each and every one of the 10 contestants.

Sunday’s show is expected to showcase the culture and tradition of some ethnic groups in Ghana. It will see proverbs recited with aplomb and dances performed with majesty.

The previous week saw Greater Accra’s Ayele sweeping three awards on the night.

But the votes favour Volta Region’s Edem, who also received two awards in Week 4, while Central Region’s Baaba has also caught the eyes of the judges on a number of occasions in previous performances.

Keep texting your favourite contestant’s name to 1413.

