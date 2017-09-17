Shirley Frimpong Manso to launch Next Screen Star

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Famed Ghanaian film director, writer and producer t, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, has over the years unearthed many talents, some of whom have shot into profound fame and recognition, and she is ready to make the search for talents official – www.entertainmentgh.com is hinting!

The popular director is set to launch the new talent search engine for the big screen – the “NEXT SCREEN STAR”

The “NEXT SCREEN STAR” is an acting program with the sole aim of unearthing talents to create that professional actor every director will want on their set.

The program is in three (3) phases and will span for a period of five (5) weeks.

The first phase will be the Workshop where student will be trained and given professional guidance to exploit their talents to becoming seasoned, top notch and well sort after actors

The second phase of the “NEXT SCREEN STAR” is the Grand Audition Session. This is where students are put to the test to reproduce all they have learnt within the workshop period of the program in a grand audition. Their performance at the audition could land them a role in a Shirley Frimpong-Manso Film, which will be premiered online for the world to see.

The third and final stage is the Film Production Session which will take place after the grand audition. Only selected actors at the audition (selection will be based strictly on performance) will be given a role in the film production. Roles will vary from lead, supporting, minor and extra roles.

Interested applicants should log on to www.nextscreenstar.com to download the forms, complete it, add a passport picture and deliver it at the front desk of the Next Screen Star office, No. 13 Star Avenue, Kokomlemle, Accra. Each applicant will be required to pay Ghc450 for the workshop session. Participation in the grand audition and film production is absolutely free of charge.

On delivering the completed forms, applicants will be given information on the exact date the program will start and on which session they will be. Different sessions will be run depending on the number of applicants who apply to be part of the “NEXT SCREEN STAR” program.

The best director of the year at the 6th Africa Movie Academy Awards Shirley Frimpong-Manso with her rich experience and love for the Ghanaian film industry noticed the industry had very limited faces on our screens and these are the same faces we have staring at in different films and thus contributing to the stunt growth of the industry. This inspired the triple threat filmmaker Shirley to design the “NEXT SCREEN STAR” program, which will unearth talents, groom and train them to a professional status for the benefit and growth of the Ghanaian film industry.