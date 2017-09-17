Shatta Wale crowned artiste of the year at Ghana Music Awards UK

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 September 2017
Source: Razzonline.com
2017-09-17
The 2nd Annual Ghana Music Awards UK took place dubbed Ghana Music Awards UK was held last Saturday 16th September 2017 at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Center), 9 The Broadway, High Road, Wood Green, London N22 6DS.
Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale was crowned the overall top winner.
Popular traditional artiste; Sherifa Guru who won the Traditional artiste of the year award on the night, Kumi Guitar, Obibini and UK based artistes Kwamz & Flava thrilled patrons with superlative performances with Alordia Promotions as the organizers of the event.
Check out the full winners below:
1 – African Artist Of The Year
Mr Eazi
2 – UK Based Ghanaian DJ Of The Year
DJ Fiifi
3 – New Artist Of The Year
Ebony
4 – Best UK Based Ghanaian International Artist
Stormzy to confirm
5 – Music Producer Of The Year
Willis Beatz
6 – Best Music Video
Pain Killer – Sarkodie ft. Runtown (2 Awards)
7 – Best Rapper Of The Year
Sarkodie
8 – Most Popular Song Of The Year
Onaapo
9 – Afrobeats Artist Of The Year
Shatta Wale
10 – Collaboration Of The Year
Shatta Wale ft. Militants – Taking Over (2 Awards)
11 – Artist Of The Year
Shatta Wale
12 – UK Based Afrobeats Artist Of The Year
Kwamz & Flava
13 – Afro-Pop Artist Of The Year
Shatta Wale
14 – Traditional Artiste Of The Year
Sherifa Gunu
15 – UK Based Afrobeats Song Of The Year
Dun Talking – Kojo Funds ft. Abra Cadabra (2 Awards)
16 – UK Based Artiste Of The Year
Eugy
17 – UK Based New Artist Of The Year
Belly Squad
18 – UK Based New Uncovered Artist Of The Year
Anda Da Rida
19 – UK Based Producer/Engineer Of The Year
DJ JULZ
20 – Gospel Song Of The Year
Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze – Nacee ft. Ernest Opoku (2 Awards)
21 – Gospel Artist Of The Year
Joe Mettle
23 – Best UK Based Gospel Song Of The Year
It will Come to Pass – Serah Clark
24 – Best UK Based Gospel Album Of The Year
Eden Na Menye Ma Wo –Amankwah Tiah
25 – Best UK Based New Gospel Artist Of The Year
Hannah A Donkor
26 – UK Based Influential Gospel Artist Of The Year
Louisa Annan
27 – Hip-Life Song Of The Year
Sarkodie – RSN (Rich Nigga Shit)
28 – High Life Song Of The Year
Confession – Kofi Kinaata
29 – High Life Artist Of The Year
Kofi Kinaata
30 – Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist Of The Year
Winner: Sarkodie
31 – Hip Hop Song Of The Year
M.anifest – God MC
32 – Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year
People Dey – Stonebwoy
33 – Reggae/Dancehall Artist Of The Year
Shatta Wale
34 – Best group Of The Year
VVIP
35 – Life time achievement Award
Afro Moses – Ghana
36 – Mr Dennis Tawiah – Akwaaba UK