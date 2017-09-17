Shatta Wale crowned artiste of the year at Ghana Music Awards UK

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: Razzonline.com

2017-09-17

Shatta UkkSelf-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale

The 2nd Annual Ghana Music Awards UK took place dubbed Ghana Music Awards UK was held last Saturday 16th September 2017 at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Center), 9 The Broadway, High Road, Wood Green, London N22 6DS.

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale was crowned the overall top winner.

Popular traditional artiste; Sherifa Guru who won the Traditional artiste of the year award on the night, Kumi Guitar, Obibini and UK based artistes Kwamz & Flava thrilled patrons with superlative performances with Alordia Promotions as the organizers of the event.

Check out the full winners below:

1 – African Artist Of The Year

Mr Eazi

2 – UK Based Ghanaian DJ Of The Year

DJ Fiifi

3 – New Artist Of The Year

Ebony

4 – Best UK Based Ghanaian International Artist

Stormzy to confirm

5 – Music Producer Of The Year

Willis Beatz

6 – Best Music Video

Pain Killer – Sarkodie ft. Runtown (2 Awards)

7 – Best Rapper Of The Year

Sarkodie

8 – Most Popular Song Of The Year

Onaapo

9 – Afrobeats Artist Of The Year

Shatta Wale

10 – Collaboration Of The Year

Shatta Wale ft. Militants – Taking Over (2 Awards)

11 – Artist Of The Year

Shatta Wale

12 – UK Based Afrobeats Artist Of The Year

Kwamz & Flava

13 – Afro-Pop Artist Of The Year

Shatta Wale

14 – Traditional Artiste Of The Year

Sherifa Gunu

15 – UK Based Afrobeats Song Of The Year

Dun Talking – Kojo Funds ft. Abra Cadabra (2 Awards)

16 – UK Based Artiste Of The Year

Eugy

17 – UK Based New Artist Of The Year

Belly Squad

18 – UK Based New Uncovered Artist Of The Year

Anda Da Rida

19 – UK Based Producer/Engineer Of The Year

DJ JULZ

20 – Gospel Song Of The Year

Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze – Nacee ft. Ernest Opoku (2 Awards)

21 – Gospel Artist Of The Year

Joe Mettle

23 – Best UK Based Gospel Song Of The Year

It will Come to Pass – Serah Clark

24 – Best UK Based Gospel Album Of The Year

Eden Na Menye Ma Wo –Amankwah Tiah

25 – Best UK Based New Gospel Artist Of The Year

Hannah A Donkor

26 – UK Based Influential Gospel Artist Of The Year

Louisa Annan

27 – Hip-Life Song Of The Year

Sarkodie – RSN (Rich Nigga Shit)

28 – High Life Song Of The Year

Confession – Kofi Kinaata

29 – High Life Artist Of The Year

Kofi Kinaata

30 – Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist Of The Year

Winner: Sarkodie

31 – Hip Hop Song Of The Year

M.anifest – God MC

32 – Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year

People Dey – Stonebwoy

33 – Reggae/Dancehall Artist Of The Year

Shatta Wale

34 – Best group Of The Year

VVIP

35 – Life time achievement Award

Afro Moses – Ghana

36 – Mr Dennis Tawiah – Akwaaba UK

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR