Shatta Wale crowned artiste of the year at Ghana Music Awards UK

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 September 2017

2017-09-17

The 2nd Annual Ghana Music Awards UK took place dubbed Ghana Music Awards UK was held last Saturday 16th September 2017 at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Center), 9 The Broadway, High Road, Wood Green, London N22 6DS.

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale was crowned the overall top winner.

Popular traditional artiste; Sherifa Guru who won the Traditional artiste of the year award on the night, Kumi Guitar, Obibini and UK based artistes Kwamz & Flava thrilled patrons with superlative performances with Alordia Promotions as the organizers of the event.

Check out the full winners below:

1 – African Artist Of The Year

Mr Eazi

2 – UK Based Ghanaian DJ Of The Year

DJ Fiifi

3 – New Artist Of The Year

Ebony

4 – Best UK Based Ghanaian International Artist

Stormzy to confirm

5 – Music Producer Of The Year

Willis Beatz

6 – Best Music Video

Pain Killer – Sarkodie ft. Runtown (2 Awards)

7 – Best Rapper Of The Year

Sarkodie

8 – Most Popular Song Of The Year

Onaapo

9 – Afrobeats Artist Of The Year

Shatta Wale

10 – Collaboration Of The Year

Shatta Wale ft. Militants – Taking Over (2 Awards)

11 – Artist Of The Year

Shatta Wale

12 – UK Based Afrobeats Artist Of The Year

Kwamz & Flava

13 – Afro-Pop Artist Of The Year

Shatta Wale

14 – Traditional Artiste Of The Year

Sherifa Gunu

15 – UK Based Afrobeats Song Of The Year

Dun Talking – Kojo Funds ft. Abra Cadabra (2 Awards)

16 – UK Based Artiste Of The Year

Eugy

17 – UK Based New Artist Of The Year

Belly Squad

18 – UK Based New Uncovered Artist Of The Year

Anda Da Rida

19 – UK Based Producer/Engineer Of The Year

DJ JULZ

20 – Gospel Song Of The Year

Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze – Nacee ft. Ernest Opoku (2 Awards)

21 – Gospel Artist Of The Year

Joe Mettle

23 – Best UK Based Gospel Song Of The Year

It will Come to Pass – Serah Clark

24 – Best UK Based Gospel Album Of The Year

Eden Na Menye Ma Wo –Amankwah Tiah

25 – Best UK Based New Gospel Artist Of The Year

Hannah A Donkor

26 – UK Based Influential Gospel Artist Of The Year

Louisa Annan

27 – Hip-Life Song Of The Year

Sarkodie – RSN (Rich Nigga Shit)

28 – High Life Song Of The Year

Confession – Kofi Kinaata

29 – High Life Artist Of The Year

Kofi Kinaata

30 – Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist Of The Year

Winner: Sarkodie

31 – Hip Hop Song Of The Year

M.anifest – God MC

32 – Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year

People Dey – Stonebwoy

33 – Reggae/Dancehall Artist Of The Year

Shatta Wale

34 – Best group Of The Year

VVIP

35 – Life time achievement Award

Afro Moses – Ghana

36 – Mr Dennis Tawiah – Akwaaba UK