Set rules and regulations for event organizers in Ghana – Kojo Preko

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: Flex Newspaper

2017-09-17

There is no doubt the entertainment industry in Ghana is big though it faces its own challenges. This has however paved the way for event organizers to troop in and do business.

As the Ghanaian entertainment industry gets bigger, the number of event organizers also increase. It is however an indisputable fact that some of them lack knowledge of organizing events professionally.

Radio personality, Kojo Preko Dankwa, host of kasapa Entertainment on Kasapa FM, an Accra based radio station who has been in the showbiz industry for over decades has urged the government to implement some rules and regulations that will guide event organizers in the country and as to how to stage events in the country.

The radio presenter strongly believes that, Ghanaian event organizers have less concerns about the people they use them for their various event weather been a music artiste or even the fans that come to witness the event.

In an interview with Flex newspaper, Kojo Preko uttered that, because there are no rules and regulations in event organizing in the country just do anything they like, organizing programs in slam areas without thinking about security of the people that comes there.

‘ ‘Just see what happened at Kasoa some days back, a fan goes ahead to slap an artiste who is performing on stage and goes scot free without facing any law. If there were laws all these wouldn’t have happened. So there must be rules and regulations for all of them so as to protect the artistes and their entourage. He stated

Kojo Preko continued to say that, he is expecting musicians and other performers to be sure of security before they accept to perform.