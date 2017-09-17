Richard Gadze fires Zira to victory over Neftci Baku

Players Abroad of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Richard Gadze scored the winner for Zira in their 2-1 victory over Neftci Baku in the Azerbaijan top flight league on Saturday.

Vusal Isgandarli’s powerful shot opened the scoring for Zira in the 17th minute.

Richard Gadze scored the second goal for the visitors in the 52nd minute.

French midfielder Hugo Bargas reduced the deficit seconds after restarting play.

But his goal only proved to be a consolation as Zira held on to record their third win of the season.