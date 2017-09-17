Relentless Asante Kotoko determined to break bank to scoop Winful Cobbina

Sports News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

A massive showdown awaits the Ghana football transfer window as Asante Kotoko are determined to break the bank to secure Hearts of Oak playmaker Winful Cobbinah following his exploits at the ongoing WAFU Championship.

Perhaps another Charles Taylor saga is set to unfold as the Porcupine Warriors are determined to snatch the wonderful playmaker from their bitterest rivals.

Following a magnificent strike by the stylish left-footed player against Mali in the ongoing WAFU Championship, the Porcupine Warriors could not hold their admiration and determination to bring Cobbina to Kumasi.

The official twitter handle of the Reds went haywire, hailing the stupendous performance of the player challenging their sworn-rivals of another transfer showdown.

The Kotoko handle swiftly tweeted after the game “Cobbina is a real gem. We heard them say and we agree. Another ‘Taylor’ perhaps?

The saga of Charles Taylor’s move from Hearts to Kotoko remains the biggest player transfer saga in the history of the Ghana Premier League, a move the player always points as being the genesis of his downfall.

Asante Kotoko coughed over GHC200,000 to secure the signature of Charles Taylor and are ready to dash out multiple times that amount to land the signature of Winful Cobbina who has just a year left on his contract with Hearts.

Fans of the Oak Family will have a heavy pick at their leadership if Cobbina finally becomes a Kotoko player after they showed their displeasure to reports that Kotoko Board Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei had sneaked into the Black Stars B camp to hold talks with Cobbina when the team was in Burkina Faso for the CHAN qualifier.

Despite Kotoko denying that Dr. Kwame Kyei’s visit to Burkina Faso had nothing to do with a scoop for Cobbina, the revelation on the club’s official twitter handle has reactivated the fans’ anger at the news of losing their most priceless asset to their sworn rivals.

Kotoko Coach Steve Pollack was in Cape Coast a few days ago to watch the tournament fueling rumours that the Porcupine Warriors are bent on breaking the bank to secure Cobbina’s signature.

Are we seeing another Charles Taylor saga in the coming days? Tighten your belt as it unfolds.