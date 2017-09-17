Patapaa thrills fans at TV3 Music Music

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 September 2017

play videoFans thronged the stage as the ‘One Corner’ hit maker thrilled the audience

Patrons of TV3’s ‘Music Music’ were treated to an exciting, adrenaline-pumping performance by Pataapa.

Fans thronged the stage as the ‘One Corner’ hit maker thrilled the audience with his famous song, displaying their ‘One Corner’ dance moves.

Arguably, the song titled ‘One Corner’ by Patapaa is the biggest song currently in the clubs and on the streets.

The song is accompanied by a dance that sometimes requires that one secludes one’s self in a corner and perform a sexually stimulating dance.

‘One Corner’ has created a craze that has seen a number of Ghanaian celebrities’ record videos of themselves enjoying the song.

Watch the video below: