My wife didn’t fund our wedding – Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has debunked rumours that his wife Dr Louisa Ansong funded their wedding.

The two got married at a plush wedding ceremony on June 16 at Unique Floral at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The wedding, which was attended by big names in the entertainment industry, was rumoured to have been footed by the musician’s wife.

But speaking on Daybreak Hitz with KMJ on Hitz FM, the CEO of Burniton Music Group stated that “I’ve been in this industry for a while and these things shouldn’t surprise me we are all victims and if someone is having an opinion like that it’s their right but from the horses own mouth it is of no such reasons.”

قالب وردپرس

Comments