My song titles come from God – Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: Flex Newspaper

2017-09-17

Nicholas Omane Acheampong <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505622882_559_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong in an exclusive interview with Flex Newspaper, has said, he gets his song titles directly from God without any difficulties.

It’s a big challenge to many musicians to think of a title for their songs after they are done writing or recording it. Arguably, he comes up with strange titles that are not common to all. Interestingly, it draws people’s attention to want to listen to the song.

Nicholas Omane Acheampong is a renowned Ghanaian gospel artiste who has been in the music industry for over years now, with good songs from his camp, and has won many awards to his credit due to his hard work in the music industry.

The award winning gospel artiste revealed that he doesn’t just give names to his songs anyhow until God tells him to do so. The ‘aporsor’ hit maker has also released his new single in the year after a long overdue which has a huge name that breaks peoples mind because is difficult to mention this name because of word.

His latest track ‘jegarsahadutha’ confirms the weirdness attached to his choice of titles for his songs. He explained it as a convent between Laban and Jacob which can be found in Genesis 31:47 in the bible.