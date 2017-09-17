My marriage will cost one hundred and fifty billion old cedis – Dabo

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Kumawood Actor, Dabo has said the budget for his traditional engagement and wedding amounts to One hundred and fifty old Ghana cedis.

He made this known in a conversation with Chief Executive Officer for Charger Limited after the launch of the maiden edition of Champions Cup; a football tournament which is meant to unearth talents in the Ashanti region.

According to him, he will use five thousand new Ghana cedis for the wedding and invest the rest of the money for the upkeep of his family.

The actor denied getting married to Vivian Okyere like it was widely reported saying “ I am not married and I have not married. The reports are false and I have just heard it from you. I have no plans of marrying now but if you will sponsor my wedding then my budget is one hundred and fifty billion old Ghana cedis”.

