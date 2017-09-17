Mac Manu to observe German election Sunday

Former New Patriotic Party Chairman, Peter Mac Manu, will join the Election Observer Mission of International Democratic Union (IDU) to witness Sunday’s general elections in Germany.

Mr. Mac Manu who is currently the Honorary Chairman of the Democratic Union of Africa (DUA), last month led DUA, an affiliate of the International Democratic Union (IDU) to the Kenyan elections but was denied entry into that country upon arrival at the Nairobi Airport.

A statement signed by Secretary General of DUA, Charles Owiredu said: Mr. Peter Mac Manu will observe some of the rallies and also have firsthand experience on how the Germans’ conduct their political rallies in recent times.”