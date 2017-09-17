Kwahu East pupils benefit from “My First Day at School” program

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

About 1,505 pupils from seven Circuits in the Kwahu East District have benefitted from this year’s “My First Day At School” Program as part of efforts to encourage school enrolment and improve attendance.

To commemorate the program, the pupils were presented with school uniforms, exercise books, pencils and boxes of crayon.

Among the beneficiary schools were Aduhima, Kotosu, Atta Ne Atta D/A Primary schools, Abetifi R/C Primary, Pepease Presbyterian School, St. Peters’ Primary School and Nkwatia R/C Primary.

Mr Isaac Agyapong, the Kwahu East District Chief Executive (DCE), appealed to parents to support the education of their wards.

He said no society could develop without education and urged parents to take education of their wards seriously.

Mr Agyapong called on parents to take advantage of the favourable conditions created by government to provide quality education in the district by sending their children to school.

He said government and the District Assembly would continue to do their part by providing schools in almost every part of the district and it is left with the individual to make good use of the facilities provided to them.

Mr Kwesi Boafo, the District Director of Education, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of the pupils and teachers on the day of re- open and urged them to always be punctual in schools to enhance effective teaching and learning.

He advised the pupils to take their education seriously by reading widely and asking questions of interest.