Kwadwo Asamoah poised to join Galatasaray in January

Players Abroad of Saturday, 16 September 2017

2017-09-16

Juventus midfielder and Ghana International Kwadwo Asamoah is poised to join Turkish side Galatasaray in January.

The Turkish giants were eager to sign the versatile player but the move fell through.

It is reported that the 28-year old has reached an agreement in principle to sign for the Club in January.

The Ghanaian is reported to be in constant contact with Galatasaray chief Cenk Ergün ahead of his much-awaited move to the club.

Do not worry. I will hold the promise I gave you.” the Ghanaian is quoted as saying

“I will sign the contract in January. I will wear the Galatasaray formula in the new position. “

Kwadwo Asamoah has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus as Alex Sandro is the first choice left wing back.