‘Krom Aye De’ is a spirit filled song – Perpetual Didier

Music of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: Flex Newspaper

2017-09-17

Perpetual Didier

Gospel musician, Perpetual Didier, affectionately referred to as ‘gospel striker’ by her fans has vehemently said on Atinka TV’s Countdown Show that her song ‘krom Aye De’ is a spiritual song and it is prophetically inspired.

She mentioned to the host, Sammy Flex that, though people have different perceptions about the song with regards to the lyrics, she believes it is spirit filled.

‘Krom Aye De’ which featured Kumawood movie actor Akwesi Boadi popularly known as ‘Akrobeto’ has terms like ‘biegya’ (which literary means ‘open fire’) in it which makes it derogatory and non-gospel per the judgment of some music lovers.

In response, the gospel musician believes the term ‘biegya’ has a different meaning which can’t be equated to just one thing but various things. She explained by saying the term ‘biegya’ in her song simply means praying with all seriousness and Akrobeto also used it to render testimonies to his maker. She however stated that the term ‘biegya’ can only be explained in context; based on how one uses it. And so hers has a different meaning and not what the masses presume it to be.

The gospel striker, further stated that, rhythm doesn’t really matter in songs. According to her, she is not only focusing on the local market, but the international market as well. That is why her songs are different.

She believes not all slow pace gospel songs can be classified as spiritual songs as it is perceived in Ghana, but fast pace songs can also be classified as spiritual songs, hence most of her songs including ‘krom Aye De’qualify as spiritual or spirit filled songs.

Meanwhile, Perpetual Didier has admonished all gospel musicians to have a strong management team that would transact businesses on their behalf since they (gospel musicians) are mostly cheated when they are dealt with directly especially by Pastors.

As a gospel artiste, Perpetual Didier fumed she sees nothing wrong collaborating with secular artistes. This is because they are all children of God.