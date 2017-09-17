Jordan Ayew confirms he picked Olympique Marseille for close pal Amavi

Sports News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-17

Jordan Ayew might be playing in Wales with Swansea, but he continues to monitor what is having in France after advising his former teammate Jordan Amavi to join Olympique Marseille.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian international striker in Jordan Ayew continues to follow his former club, Olympique de Marseille.

The ex-lorientese told SFR Sport that he had given Jordan Amavi (23 years) a helping hand, advising him to join the Marseille city.

“I have former teammates in Marseille, such as Amavi who signed there. We have to give them time, they will.”

