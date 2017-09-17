Jonathan Mensah misses Columbus Crew draw due to card-related ban

The centre-back was unavailable for selection due to a one-match ban <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505642433_782_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Defender Jonathan Mensah missed Columbus Crew’s 2-2 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS on Saturday due to suspension.

The centre-back was unavailable for selection due to yellow card accumulation and had to serve a one-match ban.

In his absence, countryman Lalas Abubakar stepped in and partnered Josh Williams at the back.

Mensah has been in top shape lately and recapturing the form that convinced Crew to sign him as a Designated Player from from Russian side Anzhi.

Ghana defender Harrison Afful played the entire duration for the Black and Gold while Mohammed Abu was handed a starting role but replaced at half time.

قالب وردپرس

Comments