Joe Mettle, others to headline much-awaited Jesus Rocks concert today

VGMA Artiste of Year Joe Mettle is the headline act at this year’s heralded edition of the Jesus Rocks concert happening in Accra.

All is set for the 7th edition of the event, organized by The Ministers Music Ministry (TMCUBE) on Sunday, 17th September, 2017 – and Joe Mettle has become synonymous with this event in recent years.

At the final rehearsal for the show, Mettle said: “It looks like this year’s event will be bigger and better than anything we’ve ever done!”

The Ministers Music Ministry is a youthful non-denominational choir that presents original yet contemporary gospel music with the sole purpose to inspire and uplift lives through creative live ministrations.

This youth ministry comprises of young and dynamic individuals on whose hearts God has laid the desire to spread his word through the ministration of gospel music.

The ministry was established in 2010 on a pure spiritual foundation as received by the founders and over the years have expanded its network through divine inspiration, by connecting with individuals with the same level of understanding of the Spiritual and the discernment of the times and the seasons.

The vision of the ministry is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through gospel music and other creative media.

The ministry holds an event dubbed “JESUS ROCKS” annually with the main aim of winning souls and populating the heavenly realms.

JESUS ROCKS is one of the gospel musical concert organized every September by TMCUBE. This is the seventh straight year of successfully organising Jesus Rocks.

This programme seeks to highlight the power of praise and worship. TMCUBE has so much to praise God for, and they believe there’s great power in giving honour to Him. The Bible says: Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits, who forgives all your iniquity, who heals all your diseases, who redeems your life from the pit, who crowns you with steadfast love and mercy.” Psa. 103:2-4

Jesus Rocks is noted for its outstanding events and impact. This year’s edition promises nothing less but an amazing encounter with our Lord through unadulterated worship and praise.

Artistes who have graced Jesus Rocks in the past includes, Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Cindy Thompson, Minister Denzel, Pastor Isaiah etc



The objectives of Jesus Rocks are :

To win more souls for Christ.

To create an atmosphere of unadulterated praise and worship where God moves.



To create an avenue for people to come show their gratitude to God for his goodness and let go of their burdensThis year’s programme, themed ‘My Best Praise’, seeks to appreciate God’s awesome wonder and splendor for His unfailing love towards the ministry.

To serve as a platform to champion the course of musical excellence among the youth and those with the desire to serve God through music



This year’s edition is dubbed “Christ our Perfection” (Philippians 3:12)



The night will see a great display of present-day gospel music featured by the likes of Joe Mettle (VGMA Artiste of the Year), Minister Kekeli and many more.

As with last year, a big audience is also expected on social media, and organizers have put streaming channels on YouTube for worshippers to enjoy every tiny gist of the program.

Join TMCUBE, Joe Mettle and others at the International Palace Church, Adenta- Ritz junction on Sunday, 17 September!