I won’t allow my children attend Akufo-Addo’s free SHS – Former Minister

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-17

Former Deputy Central Regional Minister, Aquinas Tawiah Quansah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505641875_498_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A former Deputy Central Regional Minister, Aquinas Tawiah Quansah is still doubtful about the quality of teaching that will take place in second cycle institutions under free Senior High School policy introduced by the current government and has vowed not to allow his wards to be beneficiaries.

“I am not guaranteed of the quality of the teaching under the free SHS, so I will not allow my children to be part of it. One of them gained admission to Achimota but I have asked that he attends Akosombo International School where I am guaranteed of quality”, he disclosed on Agoo TV.

According to the former lawmaker for Mfantseman West, he would rather prefer where he can get value for money that enroll his wards in a wholesale policy whose quality remains questionable.

“When I know I am paying fees, I will demand accountability but when I am not it is difficult. I am actually not averse to the implementation but the mode in which it is being implemented is the problem. My ward passed, got admission at Achimota but I decided he should go to Akosombo International School”, he reiterated.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government early last week introduced the free SHS flagship programme which was one of its major campaign tools in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 campaign promises to Ghanaians.

Government indicates that about 400,000 students from Junior High Schools across the country are expected to benefit from the project which will cost $10 Million dollars out of which 25% has been paid into respective accounts of implementing schools.