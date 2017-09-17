I once slept on the streets of Ghana – Singer Patoranking

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Nigerian singer Patoranking in an interview with Cool FM revealed that at a point in his life, he traveled to Ghana in search of greener pastures only to end up sleeping on the streets.

He said;

“Nigerians are very powerful people and if they like your song, you are likely to be a success in Africa. There was a point in my life that I travelled to Ghana in search of greener pastures but I ended up trekking and sleeping on the streets. I decided to come back to Nigeria.

Then I released ‘Alubarika’ and ‘Girlie O.’ Both songs were a hit and in no time, I was invited to perform in Ghana, Kumasi Stadium to be precise. When they came to pick me, I counted the number of cars and it was 13. I was very surprised but was grateful to God,”

He also used the opportunity to disagree with his fellow singer, Mr. Eazi, who had earlier said that Ghanaian music was influencing Nigerian sounds as well as claiming that most Nigerian singers were copying his style as he was the one that popularised the fusion of Ghanaian and Nigerian sounds.

“We have been having this cultural exchange with Ghana way back since the time Tuface sang ‘My love’ which featured VIP from Ghana.

Tic Tac and Tony Tetuila sang ‘Fefe ne efe.’ The musical cultural exchange between Nigeria and Ghana has been going on even before I finished secondary school. It is false for Mr. Eazi to say he started that style of music because he did not help me sing my hit song, ‘My Woman.’ I did it myself and the song is a global hit song. It is the biggest afrobeat song in the Caribbean. I do not agree with his statement. It is wrong.”