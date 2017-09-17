Hot audio: Allow GBC to take over party –John Boadu to NDC

The Acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is certain the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is near collapse.

According to him, the party after the smooth implementation of its flagship free Senior High School (SHS) Policy is disoriented and disorganized.

John Boadu explained that, the NDC which hitherto opposed the policy is claiming credit for laying the foundation for its smooth takeoff.

The much anticipated and undoubtedly the most talked about policy has begun and parents have been saved the burden of paying tuition, admission fees, boarding fees among others.

Government as part of the policy is providing free meals for day students as an incentive to get more students to opt for day.

But the free SHS policy has suffered some set back as some students struggle over placements into schools. Also, schools lack the infrastructure to accommodate all the students who applied to be admitted into boarding school.

As a result, school heads have had to inform parents and guardians that students who live within the catchment will have to come to school as day students so that the boarding facilities can be reserved for students who live far away from the schools of their choice.

This development, the NDC believes has marred the much touted free SHS policy by the Akufo-Addo led government.

But on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, John Boadu said the NDC’s concern is borne out of jealousy.

He indicated that, since the erstwhile Mahama government could not implement the policy, the opposition political party is moving heaven on earth to sabotage it.

“The NDC must eat a humble pie and shake off the election period argument” he stressed

John Boadu who is also the National Organizer of the NPP feared the NDC may collapse if it wants to remain relevant in Ghana’s body politic.

In a short term, he suggested the NDC must seek a bailout from GBC Bank to save it from total collapse.

However, in the long term, John Boadu said the NPP will take over NDC and manage it to be a relevant opposition.

“We will take over the NDC and manage it and squeeze it politically” he scoffed.

Listen to John Boadu in an interview with KABA

