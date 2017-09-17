Happy Man Bitters Champions Cup set to kickoff in Kumasi on Monday

Sports News of Sunday, 17 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-17

The first edition of the Happy Man Bitters Champions Cup kicks off in Kumasi on Monday, 18th September 2017.

Billed to be played at the Asem Park near Kumasi Polytechnic, the much-awaited tournament is expected to feature over sixteen communities within the Kumasi Metropolis.

The tournament which is expected to travel for about three months is expected to offer talented footballers the opportunity to showcase themselves to scouts who will scavenge the competition for the entire duration.

The tournament which was launched on Friday under the auspices of Modern Initiative is expected to occupy the people of Kumasi with all they need to see in football.

CEO of Modern Initiative, Adu Poku Eugene (Striker) disclosed at the launch that his outfit is set to put up one of the best tournaments in the region.

“We at Modern Initiative as event organisers are happy to organize this competition under the title sponsorship of Happy Man Bitters and we are confident that we will put up one of the best football tournaments in the region,” Adu Poku said at the launch.

On his part, the CEO of Happy Man Bitters, Bortey Borketey Emmanuel reiterated his outfit’s commitment to offering young talents the platform to realise their dreams.

“We see it as part of our corporate social responsibility to offer young players the necessary platform to sell themselves to the football world. The next big thing can be identified from this tournament,” Bortey disclosed.

There will be four groups of four communities each to compete in the tournament which will see the winner walk away with a giant trophy and other goodies.

Suame and Kronom will kick start the tournament with the opening game at the Asem Park on Monday afternoon.

Below are the groups:

Group A: Suame, Kronum, Fante New Town, Kwadaso-Agric

Group B: Tech, Abrepo, Asafo, Krofrom

Group C: Aboabo/Asawase, Ashtown, Tafo, Amakom

Group D: Adum, Dichemso, Ahinsan, Bantama