GMB ladies grace Asogli Yam Festival

10 finalists of this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505644760_413_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The 10 finalists of this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful were in the Volta Region capital of Ho on Saturday to be part of the Yam Festival of the people of Asogli.

The event was climaxed by a durbar under the auspices of the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbi Afede XIV, who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia represented President Nana Akufo-Addo as the Special Guest of Honour.

Among the guests were the 10 representatives of the beauty reality show, GMB.

They were led to the grounds by Volta Region representative, Edem, amid cheers from her fans.

قالب وردپرس

Comments