Ghanaians descend on Lilwin for ‘stealing’ ‘Corner Corner’ song

Sunday, 17 September 2017

2017-09-17

Do everything within your means and get to the top and Ghanaians will rally behind you but become greedy after the shine and they will put you on the chopping board and chastise you in similar fashion.

This can be said about Actor and Musician Lilwin who is alleged to be trying to take the shine of Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ which has become a worldwide hit and is played at several events.

The actor, Lilwin is reported to have contacted Patapaa for collaboration on a remix of his highly rated song “One Corner”, however, Patapaa did not buy into the idea because lilwin wanted to be the owner of the remix.

Sensing that Patapaa was been difficult, Lilwin went ahead to record his version and named it ‘corner corner’.

During the shoot for the video of ‘corner corner’ the actor streamed live on Facebook and the public seized the opportunity to descend on him for being selfish and greedy.

