CAF Confederation Cup: Nicholas Opoku tastes defeat

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku played his first CAF inter-clubs competition match after featuring in Club Africain’s 1-0 defeat at MC Algiers on Saturday in the Confederation Cup.

The centre back lasted the entire duration of the match at the Stade du 5 Juillet in the quarter-final first leg tie.

The Algerians struck the game’s decisive goal in the 10th minute through striker Hichem Nekkache.

Opoku and his teammates must fight back in the return leg to be played at the Olympic Stadium in Rades next Sunday evening.

The aggregate winners will meet either SuperSport United or Zesco United in the semi-final.

