Black Stars qualify to the semis

The Ghana national football team represents Ghana in international association football

Black Stars of Ghana became the first team to progress to the semi final stage of the Fox WAFU cup of nations after a narrow victory over Mali on Saturday.

A keenly contested fixture saw both teams creating few chances on goal. The Stars had majority share of possessions but they could not penetrate the resolute defence of the Eagles before the hour mark.

The Malians nearly got the lead following a misunderstanding between Goalkeeper Joseph Addo and Vincent Atinga but Omar Kidas effort went just wide.

The Stars got the needed goal in the 74th when a swift inter positional play by the Ghanaians saw Winful Cobbinah’s 20 yard strike finding the back of the net to grab the lead for the host nation.

The Black Stars hopes of defending the cup is on course as they have secured a semi final spot in the Fox WAFU Cup of nations tournament.

