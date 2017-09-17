Awuku can be YEA board member not Chairman – NDC Minority

The NDC minority in parliament says it raised objection to the appointment of NPP National Youth Organiser, Sammy Awuku as Board chairman of Youth Employment Agency because it wants to protect the letter and spirit of the law.

According to them, eventhough Awuku has a lot of potentials he’s unfit for the position as Board Chair but could only serve as a member of the Board.

The Minority’s Spokesperson on Employment, Social Welfare and State Entreprise, Kwabena Donkor said establishing the Youth Employment Agency, parliament was careful to situate it in public services of Ghana and therefore set out very specific criteria, hence their call for the appointing authority to take a second look at the choice of Awuku for the job.

“One is not against Sammy Awuku chairing a board, but one is against Sammy Awuku chairing the YEA Board because of the requirement of the law…The law was very specific on the competencies expected of it and that is why we are appealing to His Excellency, the President or the appointing authority to take a second look and let our laws work,” he told Accra-based Citi FM in an interview on Saturday.

The President in consultation with the Council of State this week appointed a nine- member Board of Directors for the Youth Employment Agency.

The Board is to be chaired by Mr Sammy Awuku, the youth icon and the current National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party.

Prominent among them is the veteran politician and founder of the Ghana’s School Feeding Programme, Dr Kwame Amoako Tuffour.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong who represents management on the Board. Lawyer Bright Wireko Brobbey, Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations.

Other members include Emmanuel Sin Nyet Asigri ( AG. CEO of the National Youth Authority) and a Forensic auditor, Mr James Quarshie.