Abu Danladi seals win for Minnesota United

Ghanaian striker, Abu Danladi scored the match winner for Minnesota United in their 3-2 win at Montreal Impact in the MLS on Saturday.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate struck from the corner of the right side of the penalty area on 89 minutes.

The strike from the rookie was not only clutch, it was an incredible finish that gave his side a surprising three points.

Danladi has now scored six league goals in 12 appearances for Minnesota United.

Patrice Bernier gave the hosts the lead in the 9th minute but that was tied by a Kevin Molino on 21 minutes.

After 55 minutes, Impact took the lead through Blerim Dzemaili but Minnesota fought back and levelled for the second time in the match through Christian Ramirez.