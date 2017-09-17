2 headteachers sacked, 9 interdicted for extortion

Government has dismissed head teachers of two Senior High Schools in the country over extortion in the ongoing admissions under the free SHS policy.

The sacked headmasters are Wisdom Blazu of the Pentecost SHS in the Eastern region and Assistant headmaster of Daffour Senior High School Rev S.P Eleworkor.

They were relieved from their post in a statement issued by the Ghana Education Service Thursday signed by Prof. Kwesi Opoku Amankwa.

The statement further said a total of nine other school administrators have been interdicted.

They include; Headmistress of Kwenyarko SHS Mrs Florence Pra

Ahantaman SHS headmistress Mrs Mercy Ocloo

Ekumfi Ameyaw SHS Techiman Julian Okon and his Assistants Jacob Barzon and George Frimpong Kwarteng

Headmaster of Assiwa SHS Christian Attram

La Presbyterian SHS in the Greater Accra region Samuel Salamat who refused to attend GES investigations into the allegations.



Head of Aggrey Memorial in the Central region Rev. Franklin K. Boadu has also been invited to Accra to explain why he has under declared but accuse GES of placing more students than his school can accommodate.

The GES maintains the headmaster has “no basis for complaint” after 450 students were placed in his school. The Ghana Education Service found out from records that at least 955 students were placed at Aggrey Memorial in 2016.