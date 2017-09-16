YPN congratulates Sammi Awuku – AdomOnline.com

A youth group, Young Professionals Network (YPN), has congratulated New Patriotic Party Youth Organiser, Sammi Awuku on his appointment as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

The President, Akufo-Addo in consultation with the Council of State appointed a nine- member Board of Directors for the Youth Employment Agency with the youth activist as its Chair. The Board was inaugurated on Friday, September 15.

On behalf of the Young Professionals Network, I would like to congratulate you on your appointment as Board Chairman of YEA, and wish you and your government every success. Ghana is rightly admired for its strong democratic pursuit, vibrant and open society; and stalwart commitment to the youth of

Africa.

Since your entering into the political space in Ghana, you have approached youth activism with demonstrable qualities that have amplified the impact of youth leaders’ work in Ghana and you have inspired a wave of civic engagement that has delighted many.

I want to assure you of the great sensitivity amongst your youth partners to the challenge now facing the Ghanaian youth – complex unemployment. Addressing these unique circumstances should be a priority for the first phase of your engagement as Board Chairman of the Youth Employment Agency. You must be reminded that more elastic and imaginative solutions will be needed and we are fully committed to working closely with you in this respect.

Engaging the youth in Sustainable Development means advocating for a major shift in youth employment policy in Ghana. We believe your goal must be, that government deliver concrete policies to achieve sustainable development for and from the youth of Ghana.

Notwithstanding the importance of addressing the current challenges facing the YEA and the national economy, the YPN, an organisation which seeks among many ideals, to support outstanding civic gogetters in Africa and provoking personalised civic activities in Ghana and Africa will support you to progress with your core business mandate. We once again welcome you to the next several months where we will engage you on security, jobs, growth and competitiveness, and external relations, typically on Agenda 2063 for the youth.

Respectfully yours,

Signed

Stephen Asiedu, President.