Yaw Aninakwa releases his first single ‘Wonderful God’

Source: Yaw Aninakwa

2017-09-16

Yaw Aninakwa is a second-year student of the University of Ghana and the composer of a brand new single Wonderful God. This is his debut single which is a must hear.

He describes how wonderful the Almighty God is, combining His various attributes and qualities all in one song. All lyrics and melodies were written by Yaw Aninakwa, inspired by the Holy Spirit, and was written in his final year at St. Augustine’s College.

His debut single, Wonderful God highlights also on the fact that our God deserves all the praise, taking reference from Psalms 150:6 “ let everything that has breath praise the Lord. Praise the Lord!”. “Combining academics with rehearsals was never an easy task but the Wonderful God saw me through”, he says.

This song was recorded, mixed and mastered at Groove House Studios, Ghana. Indeed our God is a wonderful God, He’s the same yesterday today and forever.”

My greatest appreciation first goes to the Wonderful God for giving me the opportunity to tell the world how wonderful He is, also my wonderful parents for supporting me in prayers, financially and every way possible, finally I say a big thank you to the most talented band I’ve ever worked with and all those who supported me to make this song a success.”