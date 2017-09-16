Women’s World Cup qualifiers: Black Princesses hit five past Algeria

Black Princesses 2017The Black Princesses proved too strong for the Algerians as they won the game 5-0

The female U-20 team of Ghana run riot over Algeria in the first leg tie of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier on Friday night at the Omar Hamadi Stadium in Algiers.

A brace from Olivia Anokye and a goal each from Grace Asantewa, Sandra Owusu Ansah, and Helen Obeng won the game for the West African side.

The Black Princesses will host Algeria in two weeks time.

