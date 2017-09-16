Women’s WC qualifiers: Black Princesses hit five past Algeria

The Black Princesses proved too strong for the Algerians as they won the game 5-0 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505579436_748_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s Black Princesses defeated Algeria 5-0 away from home in the Women’s World Cup qualifier on Friday night.

The encounter was the first leg tie of the first qualifying round to the tournament slated for France.

Coach Yusif Basigi who only got three weeks to preparation led the Princesses to score five unanswered goals against the Algerians.

Grace Asantewa, Sandra Owusu Ansah and Helena Obeng scored a goal each with Olivia Anokye hitting a brace at the Omar Hamadi stadium.

Ghana will host the return match in Accra on September 30.

The qualifiers to th0 U-20 Women’s World Cup will determine two countries to represent Africa for the competition scheduled for August 7-26, 2018.

