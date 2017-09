Players Abroad of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-16

William Owusu Acheampong



Ghanaian attacker William Owusu Acheampong scored for Royal Antwerp as they picked a draw at Lokeren in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League on Saturday.

Owusu put Antwerp ahead early in the game with just 12 minutes on clock.

But Lokeren came back strongly after the recess to secure a draw following Marko Miric’s 83rd minute strike.

Owusu was replaced with Reda Jaadi in the 72nd minute.