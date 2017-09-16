Wear Ghana Fair launched to promote the Ghanaian identity

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: GNA

2017-09-16

The National Commission on Culture (NCC) in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has launched the “Wear Ghana Fair,” with a call on Ghanaians to increase awareness on the development and promotion of Ghana’s culture.



The fair is earmarked towards the Authority’s “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana” campaign, of which September has been selected as the “Wear Ghana” month.

The Fair on the theme: “Innovation, Hallmark, for Wealth Creation”, is designed to promote Ghanaian products, which is in accordance with chapter 6 section 10.5.2 of Ghana Culture policy.



The policy states that “National Commission on Culture shall encourage the promotion of Ghanaian fashion as a vital contribution to the national economy and identity”.

Dr Ziblim Iddi, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said the event was to provide a bigger platform for the Ghanaian producers to sell their products and showcase their talents.



It is also to promote unity among Ghanaians and to stimulate innovation among local designs and local wear production.



He said he was optimistic that the fair would contribute to the advancement of Ghana’s tourism and also affect the economy positively.

“As you all may be aware, the first NPP Government introduced the “Friday Wear” campaign. It is my hope that this fair will lead to Mondays and Wednesdays also becoming dedicated to the wearing of made in Ghana clothes”.



Dr Iddi, therefore, commended the NCC and GTA for the collaboration and called on all and sundry to support the campaign as it has the potential to produce extremely useful results.

Madam Janet Edna Nyame, the Executive Director, NCC said in the era of globalisation and contemporary technological challenges, Ghanaians should recognised that their culture is the basis of and the most important factor in the nation’s human and material development.



“We should therefore realise that what we eat, what we wear, how we behave, how we talk, our attitude, among others, should all reflect in our culture giving us our identity as people.

“People of Ghana, please let us be proud of our clothing and constantly wear them, especially to special occasions and when travelling outside to attend international programmes to bring out our identity,” she added.



She appealed to top designers, dressmakers and tailors as well as garment manufacturing industries to apply standards to the production of clothing and its accessories to enhance their businesses, to attract local and foreign patronage.

That, she said, would go a long way to improve upon their businesses and make their products competitive locally and internationally.



Mr Akwasi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority also called on Ghanaians to promote made in Ghana products to boost the economy.