WAFU Nations Cup: Winful Cobbinah confident of team’s chances

2017-09-16

Black Stars B midfielder Winful Cobbinah says the team will fight to win the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Hearts of Oak midfielder played an instrumental role when Ghana secured three points against their Guinea counterparts 2-0 on Thursday.

According to the midfield maestro, the ultimate aim of the team is doing everything possible to win the tournament.

“Yes that is our target and we will do everything possible to win it,” he said in a post-match interview.

“It is still early days to say we are the best to win the tournament, there are good teams also in there.

“But we will do everything possible to make sure we win, that is our goal.”

Meanwhile, Ghana will be in action on Saturday when they face Mali in the second group fixture at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.