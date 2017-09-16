WAFU Cup: Senegal coach fears early exit after opener defeat against Niger

Moustapha Seck, Senegal coach <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505568631_994_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Senegal coach Moustapha Seck fears his side could face early elimination after a 2-1 defeat to Niger on Friday, September 15 in their opening Group B match at the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Teranga Lions were the better team in the second half and managed to level the scores in the 61st minute thanks to a goal from Assane Mbodji.

This was after Niger had gone ahead on 28 minutes through Victorien Adje Adebayor, but a late goal from Hinsa Issoufou in the 89th minute handed Niger the win.

“Let me first congratulate our opponents Niger for winning this match,” said Seck after the loss.

“Who said Senegal is a favourite for the tournament.

“All the teams here are equal only for the players on the pitch to fight to change things.

“Our first match wasn’t good but today we tried to change things, but our attackers could not take those chances and football is like that.

قالب وردپرس

Comments