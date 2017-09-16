Stonebwoy apologises to friends over wedding invitation

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Stonebwoy Burniton has rendered an apology to his colleagues, media personalities and diehard fans for not inviting them to his wedding.

In an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Friday, Stonebwoy said a number of well-wishers were left uninvited to his wedding because he thought it was a private event.

“Primarily it was going to be a private event till the news broke out. Personally, I have had invitation to be given to a number of people from the media, families and friends but since everything blew out, we had to take care of other things to make it [the wedding] happen. In that way, the invitation was out of the portion so who gets the invite and who does not get it will give trouble so I personally just decided that it is gone off the hook already and this is what I will face so I’m not surprised at all those who have felt a certain way,” he said.

“I have reached out and have been able to apologize to people because I can understand them perfectly. This is nothing, they would just love to be there to give their support. So if they feel bitter about it, I’m not sure it’s not coming from a wrong part but it is coming from that aspect where they will have only loved to give their support and I not even inviting them makes them feel some way. I know how that feels as well because they mean good, so if they actually do, then I believe that they should forgive me by now and also understand the situation from my point of view that I would have really wanted to, although I would have really wanted to keep it personal and private until the news broke out” he added.

Stonebwoy got married to his fiancé in June at a ceremony which was well attended by several celebrities, family and friends of the couple.

Their wedding however generated the buzz on social media and was reduced to a comparison between Dr. Louisa and Shatta Mitchy, wife of Shatta Wale.