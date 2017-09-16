Sannie Daara hails impending Tertiary Football League

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-15

Ghana FA spokesman Ibrahim Sannie Daara has applauded the maiden edition of the Tertiary Football League set to kick starts on September 23.

Twelve Universities will slug it out in a 10 week period for the ultimate diadem in the historic league expected to redefine football in the West African nation.

The big guns are lacing their boots for what is expected to be a keenly contested league – with six teams each housed in two zones.

The initiative has received a major seal of approval from major stakeholders including the Ghana Football Association.

And the country’s hardworking Communication chief Ibrahim Saaanie Daara has no doubt the University league will be an eye opener.

“It’s a step in the right direction. A league that will give people the opportunity to display their talent is very much welcomed,” he said

“I was not campus and saw what football did for a lot of people and I would have thought that replicating it at this time is the right thing to do.

“This will expose some of these players to some clubs who are keen to getting good talents to feed their teams. And also these talents can come through and play for the national teams.

“To get footballers who are educated up to the university level, makes it easier for them to understand tactics, positional playing and all of those things in football.

“I think the key thing must be discipline and the universities must take this thing as a point of promoting the image of the university.

He added: Universities are known for academic activities but I can tell you confidently that if they do well in the field of sports, its going to promote the brand and name of the university to other places.”

The 2017 Tertiary Football League is powered by celebrated Ghanaian sports firm Rite Sports.