Richard Ofori maintains starting spot at Maritzburg Utd

Players Abroad of Saturday, 16 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-16

Ghana No.1 Richard Ofori held down his starting spot at South African side Maritzburg United as he played the entire game in their 0-0 draw with Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League on Friday.

The ex-Wa All Stars glovesman was rewarded for his great showing against AmaZulu after the international as he once again helped United to manage a point with ten men.

Ofori, 23, joined United from Ghanaian Premier League side Wa All Stars and is now beginning to get playing time at the club since his arrival.

The 185 cm tall keeper was in post for Ghana during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying games against Congo Brazzaville.