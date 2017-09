Second half goals from Stephen Sarfo and Kwame Kizito handed Ghana a 2-0 win over Guinea



Information gathered by Ghanacrusader.com has it that, the Black Stars B are using only one set of jersey in the ongoing WAFU Tournament being held in Ghana.

According to our sources, the jersey the team used in the game against Guinea last Thursday was the same jersey they wore in the knockout game against Gambia.

Ghana are currently top of Group A with 3 points following their 2-0 win over Guinea.

قالب وردپرس

Comments